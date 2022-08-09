Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City.
The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
The Sheriff’s Office said Zane Rains, of Manhattan, had been southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when he hit a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke, also of Manhattan, who had been attempting to make a U-turn.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rains was rushed to Geary Community Hospital to treat his injuries.
