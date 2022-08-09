Manhattan man behind bars after second violation of Offender Registration Act

Frank Gibson
Frank Gibson(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after his second violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Frank Gibson, 48, of Manhattan, was arrested for violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

RCPD said Gibson was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated violation of registration act, violation of offender registration act - 2nd offense - and perjury after he failed to comply with the conditions of his offender registration.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Gibson was imprisoned in 2020 for his first violation of the act in October 2018.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation records note that Gibson was convicted in 2012 for an August 2011 felony incident. He was convicted of unlawful sexual contact in Lewiston, Maine.

Gibson remains behind bars on a $125,000 bond.

