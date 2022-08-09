Kansas City ranks among most pet-friendly cities in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City was found to be among the most pet-friendly cities in the nation and one of the least expensive places to visit the veterinarian.

With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 90.5 million pet-owning homes in the U.S. spending about $123.6 billion on their furry friends in 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its in-depth report on 2022′s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.

In order to find which states animal companions have something to wag their tales about without breaking the bank, WalletHub said it compared the creature-friendliness of the 100 largest cities in the nation across data sets which range from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

According to the study, Kansas City ranked in the top half of the most pet-friendly cities at 38th with a total score of 51.35. Kansas City was ranked 15th for pet budget 79th for pet health and wellness and 63rd for outdoor pet-friendliness.

Meanwhile, Wichita ranked 58th with a total score of 48.89, a pet budget rank of 29, a pet health and wellness rank of 58 and an outdoor pet-friendliness rank of 97.

To the east, St. Louis ranked 4th overall with a total score of 59.18, a pet budget rank of 17, a pet health and wellness rank of 19 and an outdoor pet-friendliness rank of 40.

To the west, Colorado Springs ranked 9th overall with a total score of 58.11, a pet budget rank of 54, a pet health and wellness score of 11 and an outdoor pet friendliness rank of 17. Meanwhile, Denver ranked 16th overall while Aurora ranked 53rd.

To the north, Omaha, Neb., ranked 11th overall with a total score of 57.25, a pet budget rank of 2, a pet health hand wellness rank of 41 and an outdoor pet-friendliness rank of 60. Lincoln was ranked 27th.

To the south, Tulsa ranked 25th with a total score of 53.98, a pet budget rank of 19, a pet health and wellness rank of 53 and an outdoor pet-friendliness rank of 50. Oklahoma city ranked 67th.

The best cities to raise a pet were found to be:

Scottsdale, Az. Tampa, Fla. Portland, Or. St. Louis, Mo. Cincinnati, Ohio

The least pet-friendly cities were found to be:

Santa Ana, Calif. Baltimore, Md. Honolulu, Hi. New York, N.Y. Chicago, Ill.

The study also found that Kansas City had the fifth-lowest cost for veterinary care while Tulsa and Oklahoma City tied for the third-lowest dog insurance premium. St. Louis was also found to have the most animal shelters per capita.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.