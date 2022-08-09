K-State awarded $2 million federal grant for manufacturing development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded K-State a $2 million grant to better assist the state’s budding manufacturing industry.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the U.S. Department of Commerce says Secretary Gina Raimondo announced a $2 million grant awarded to Kansas State University to boost the capacity of its Technology Development Institute to better help manufacturers in the Sunflower State.

“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds a better America for the future,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment in Kansas State University will play an important role in supporting small manufacturing scale-up infrastructure in Kansas.”

The Department noted that the grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will support the development and deployment of digital design and manufacturing programs and services for communities across the state, making the local economy more resilient and better equipped to overcome future economic disruptions.”

The DOC indicated the project will provide digital design and manufacturing technology services and product development to both students and private industry manufacturers across Kansas, supporting the state’s small manufacturing industry.

“The Technology Development Institute at Kansas State University is a vital partner to my administration in unlocking even more of the great potential of Kansas manufacturers,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This funding will advance its important work and service to the state – all while fueling nearly 250 jobs for Kansans.”

According to the Dept., the EDA grant will be matched with $500,000 in local funds and is expected to create 85 jobs and retain 160 - according to grantee estimates.

