Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - As you walk the Yellow Brick Road of Wamego, do not be surprised if you stop dead in your tracks to the smell of barbecue.

“You will probably smell our barbeque cooking; we get a lot of people say that they can smell something a couple of blocks away and they were like ‘what is that smell?’ And then morning people, when they are at the gas station they are like ‘you make me so hungry in the morning,’” said Karen Wille, owner of Smokin’ Wille’s Barbeque.

That delicious smell comes from Smokin’ Wille’s Barbeque on the south side of town. Pitmaster Jeff Wille takes pride as he smokes the meats that his customers enjoy so much.

“I think it’s the flavor, the tenderness, the moisture, and like I say, it is a 12-hour cook and I think that makes a lot of difference,” Jeff said.

So, what’s on the menu?

“When you come in and order a two-taco meal with two sides, you will get a pork taco and we have a burnt-end taco - and the meat is put down, then sour cream, shredded cheese, and then a Mexican Cole-Slaw on top of it,” Karen noted.

She also said a three-rib meal includes three ribs with baked beans and cheesy potatoes.

“I am gonna tell them, first of all, to get the Piggly Wiggly salad, because it is the number one best thing over there,” said Dana Dinger, a loyal customer.

Karen indicated that the sandwich includes broccoli, cauliflower, bacon and cheese in a creamy white sauce.

For those who love their barbecue smothered in sauce, Smokin’ Wille's has you covered with all sauces made in-house.

Smokin’ Wille’s is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and is located on the corner of 4th and Lincoln St. in Wamego. The eatery also operates a food truck, which you can find the times and locations of on its Facebook page.

