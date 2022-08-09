Evergy to purchase Oklahoma wind farm benefitting Missouri customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is in the midst of the purchase of an Oklahoma wind farm for $250 million, which will serve customers in western Missouri.

Evergy says on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that a new partnership with both Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy will fund the $250 million purchase of the 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma.

Evergy noted that the renewable energy from the wind farm will serve customers in the Evergy Missouri West service area. This service area includes Clinton, St. Joseph and Chillicothe, Mo.

“Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest’s affordable renewable energy resources to serve our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO. “Expanding our portfolio of renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets.”

Over the next decade, Evergy indicated that it plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. It said it has set a goal of 70% carbon reduction by 2030 - relative to 2005 levels - and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The utility company noted that it expects a combination of supportive energy policies and evolving technology to ensure the net-zero goal.

“Evergy’s commitment to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity drives our planning, and Persimmon Creek Wind Farm supports those three tenants,” Campbell said. “This addition is part of our responsible transition to cleaner energy that includes maintaining a balanced mix of generation sources to ensure we reliably deliver the power our customers need.”

Evergy said Persimmon Creek Wind Farm became a commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma.

Evergy noted that the acquisition of the farm - which is expected to close by early 2023 - remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It said its legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Scout and Elawan’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.