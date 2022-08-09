Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.

Deputies noted that the truck, driven by Joseph Derting, 46, of North Richland Hills, Texas, had been reported earlier for erratic driving. During the stop, drugs were found.

Derting was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, transporting an open container and driving without a valid license.

