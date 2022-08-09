Drivers rev their engines for Pro Stock race weekend in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers and racing fans alike are revving their engines and set to fly around the Heartland Motorsports Track over the weekend with the Menards NHRA Nationals.

With his first Pro Stock win in Seattle, Elite Motorsports LLC says Troy Coughlin Jr. is excited to race in the heartland over the weekend of Aug. 12 at the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Elite indicated that the experienced drag racing legacy defeated current Pro Stock points leader and Elite teammate Erica Enders in the final round of the race - giving him the positive boost in momentum that he has been looking for all season in his Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

“It’s still sinking in,” said Coughlin. “To get a win in Pro Stock has been a dream of mine for a long time. This crew is fantastic and I feel fortunate to drive for such a talented group. We were the low qualifier in Topeka in 2021, and it’s a great facility. I’m looking forward to competing there this weekend.”

The Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team said it expects a great performance at the House of Speed. It said four-time Pro Stock World Champion Enders is set on continuing to make the most of each run in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Camaro. She has one previous Pro Stock win in Topeka from 2015.

Elite noted that Enders and her teammate, Aaron Stanfield, are the only two Pro Stock drivers to have already clinched spots in the NHRA Countdown To The Championship. It said Stanfields’s season has been impressive as well, to say the least, and his Janac Brothers/JC3 Energy Camaro is posed for a solid performance in the Capital City.

With a brand new car from RJ Race Cars, Elite indicated that 2017 Pro Stock World Champion Bo Butner is also looking forward to breaking out of the pack over the weekend. It said the new Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro could be just what he needs to elevate his performance.

Elite also said the Cuadra family continues to see improvement this season and many have questioned who will be the first to snag a Pro Stock Wally. The family from Mexico could take home a win from Topeka this weekend.

The Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor will start on Friday, Aug. 12, at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7530 SW Topeka Blvd.

