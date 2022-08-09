CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.

“This honor is a true testament to our team’s commitment to providing legendary customer service,” said Kurt Kuta, CoreFirst’s President & CEO. “Since the beginning, we’ve been a bank for the people and that will never change.”

CoreFirst said it was a top-ranked bank on Forbes’ America’s Best Banks of 2022 list. It said an independent survey of 26,000 Americans rated banks on a series of elements - including overall trust, terms and conditions, branch services, customer service and financial advice.

Executive Vice President - Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, John Fager stated, “We’ve been a supporter of new ideas, new perspectives and new innovations for our community and the way our customer’s bank for 63 years. We are truly honored to be considered one of the best.”

CoreFirst indicated that it was founded in Topeka in 1959 as Commerce Bank & Trust. From lending to online banking and everything in between, it said it is committed to integrity and community with locations in the Capital City, Lenexa, Olathe and Denver, Colo.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
AG urges federal court to affirm ruling to block public transit mask mandate
FILE
Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego
FILE - Students from USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, took a field trip to the Children’s...
Topeka Public Schools announces up to $8K incentive for 2022
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized...
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November