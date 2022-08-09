CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.

“This honor is a true testament to our team’s commitment to providing legendary customer service,” said Kurt Kuta, CoreFirst’s President & CEO. “Since the beginning, we’ve been a bank for the people and that will never change.”

CoreFirst said it was a top-ranked bank on Forbes’ America’s Best Banks of 2022 list. It said an independent survey of 26,000 Americans rated banks on a series of elements - including overall trust, terms and conditions, branch services, customer service and financial advice.

Executive Vice President - Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, John Fager stated, “We’ve been a supporter of new ideas, new perspectives and new innovations for our community and the way our customer’s bank for 63 years. We are truly honored to be considered one of the best.”

CoreFirst indicated that it was founded in Topeka in 1959 as Commerce Bank & Trust. From lending to online banking and everything in between, it said it is committed to integrity and community with locations in the Capital City, Lenexa, Olathe and Denver, Colo.

