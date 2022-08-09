City of Topeka to survey road conditions

Roadway Asset Services
Roadway Asset Services(City of Topeka)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced it will begin a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City on Wednesday, August 10th.

The City has hired Roadway Asset Services (RAS), which is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas to provide asset management and mobile data collection services.

Beginning Wednesday, RAS vehicles will collect imagery on all pavement and above ground transportation-related assets located within the public-right-of-way. The vehicles will be traveling all City-maintained roads, including alleys. The data collection will occur during daylight hours and on dry roads.

The City has previously worked with RAS on a similar project. The data collection process is expected to take between four to six weeks.

