Chris Klieman excited about competition and offense in 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State football team held its first preseason camp ahead of the new season and head coach Chris Klieman is encouraged with what his team has to offer.

The Wildcats went 8-5 last season and 4-5 Big 12 play. Klieman’s squad is led by Running back Deuce Vaughn, Nebraska transfer, quarterback Adrian Martinez, Wide receiver Malik Knowles, Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah among others.

K-State received votes in the AFCA Coaches Preseason Poll that was released Monday afternoon, but they did not crack the top 25.

Klieman says they have a lot of competition this year and that’s a promising sign for his team.

“We have a lot of guys back at certain spots but we have a lot of positions up for grabs... more competition this year at a number of positions than we’ve had since I’ve been here. I know as a coaching staff, we’re excited about building depth as well as having really good competition on a daily basis to push each other,” Klieman said.

He’s been impressed with Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Collin Klein and how he’s building his brand with the quarterbacks.

”I know that coach Klein is excited for the opportunity, I’m excited for him,” Klieman said. “It’s going to be really neat to watch him grow in the position and watch him put his own spin on it, take his own ownership and he commands the room. There is no question about that and the guys respond to him, not just quarterbacks but everybody responds to him. We have a really good chemistry in that offensive staff.”

Klieman says they will have to be more creative with Running back Deuce Vaughn this year to create bad matchups for others keep them off balance. He believes, Martinez and the offense will make that happen with Martinez leading the way.

“He’s been really sharp. He’s done a nice job. He continues to learn what we’re doing. I know that he and coach Klein and the QB’s... I think just to continue to absorb more and more of the playbook and feeling more and more comfortable with the offensive schemes. I’ve seen some really good things, throwing the ball, running the ball and getting us in the right play.”

He went on to say Will Howard has also impressed and that he and Martinez have leaned on each other a lot in the spring and now the fall.

The Wildcats first game is Sept. 3 at home again South Dakota with kick off at six.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.