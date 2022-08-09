California man killed when semi-truck hits cyclist in NW Kansas

NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle along a NW Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 about 6 miles west of Highway 383.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Freightliner, driven by Ronald D. Steelsmith, 41, of Phillipsburg, had been westbound on the highway when he hit a cyclist. The man on the bicycle was identified as Robert C. Schlange, 68, of Sierra City, Calif.

KHP said Schlange was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, the log also indicates that Steelsmith was released from the scene without injury.

