California man killed when semi-truck hits cyclist in NW Kansas
NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle along a NW Kansas highway.
The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 about 6 miles west of Highway 383.
When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Freightliner, driven by Ronald D. Steelsmith, 41, of Phillipsburg, had been westbound on the highway when he hit a cyclist. The man on the bicycle was identified as Robert C. Schlange, 68, of Sierra City, Calif.
KHP said Schlange was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Meanwhile, the log also indicates that Steelsmith was released from the scene without injury.
