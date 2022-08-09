Artists highlight impact of mental health in art gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heritage Bank is hosting a special pop-up art gallery until Friday, August 12, to focus on the importance of mental health.

The “Creations of Hope” art gallery, on display in the Heritage Bank lobby, features 20 area artists from the Valeo Behavioral Health expressive therapies program, who want to shed light on how mental illness impacts us everyday. Bill Persinger, the CEO of Valeo Behavioral Care, expressed gratitude to Heritage Bank for hosting the gallery and says that art can be quite therapeutic.

“Art can be a great recover and help regain your sense of balance and vision,” said Persinger. “It is just a great way to integrate, you know, mind and body and the fact that they open their doors a couple times a year for us and host us. It is just a fabulous gift to our artists, to our staff, to our community. We appreciate it very much.”

According to Valeo’s Expressive Therapies Manager, Mandy Griffin, the gallery’s mission is to fight the stigma of mental illness and highlight the power of art.

”It is really important to talk about mental illness, especially, after everything that happened with the COVID pandemic and isolation, a lot more people became more vocal about it, because they were all struggling with it,” replied Griffin. “So, it is something really important to talk about so people don’t suffer in silence.”

Griffin also says that all artists willing to promote the mental health mission are welcome to participate.

The main gallery is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 727 S Kansas Ave. with some of the art pieces available for purchase, but to visit the pop-up art gallery, just go to Heritage Bank, located at 3024 SW Wanamaker, from eight to five, until Friday.

