35 lbs. of meth lands man from Mexico in prison for 8+ years

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico will spend more than 8 years in prison after he was caught in an international drug ring when a vehicle was delivered to him with 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a man from Mexico has been sentenced to 100 months - 8.3 years - in prison for his part in an international drug ring that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.

Court documents indicate that in Jan. 2021, Aron Rodriguez-Posada, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In October 2019, court records show the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a semi hauling cars in Meade in order to conduct a vehicle inspection. With consent to search, one trooper said about 35 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the gas tank of one of the vehicles using a scope.

The Drug Enforcement Administration then conducted a controlled delivery of the methamphetamine. The Office noted that federal agents arrested Rodriguez-Posada as well as Jovany Medina, 24, of Kansas City after they took possession of the vehicle.

In July 2022, court records indicate that Medina was sentenced to 144 months - 12 years - in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court records also show that Rodriguez-Posada also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry subsequent to removal after he admitted to returning to the U.S. after a 2014 deportation.

U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said he would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DEA for their collaborative investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania who prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.