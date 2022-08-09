2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays

By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Two Louisana women were honored with a state proclamation and a special guest at their 107th birthdays on Monday.

Louisana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made a special stop to visit Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis, KSLA reported.

Born in the summer of 1915, both women are longtime residents of Shreveport and have lived through it all. It was the second year of World War I when they were born, Woodrow Wilson was president and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a...
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a state proclamation for their 107th birthdays.(KSLA)

“One hundred and seven, what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said their birthday celebration was one he couldn’t miss.

“A school teacher, and to know what they went through in their lifetime, back then, it’s just incredible,” he said. “And to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap
The victim called police and said he was following the pickup truck and chased it down until it...
Man stabbed, killed after he stole a pickup truck, police say
A Wisconsin veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII service.
105-year-old veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for service in WWII
Midday in Kansas