2 arrested after K9 finds illegal drugs, gun during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a K9 found illegal drugs and an illegal gun during an Osage Co. traffic stop on Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department says a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of mile marker 157 on I-35 for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs and an illegal firearm was found.

Osage Co. said the driver, Tanna Darnell, 37, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

The Sheriff’s Office also said a passenger, Kenyon M. Johnson, 49, of Olathe, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on defacing identification marks on a firearm and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.