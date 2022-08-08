Washburn football ready to showcase what they can do

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Time is ticking closer to Washburn football hosting its first game of the 2022 season.

The Ichabods held their media day at Yager Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Washburn went 9-3 last year but lost to then No. 7 Harding University in the opening round of the playoffs.

Head coach Craig Schurig enters year number 21 coming off his best season record wise since 2017.

Schurig has talked about the veteran leadership his team has this off-season with returners like safety Kevin Neal Jr., Wide receiver James Letcher Jr., Defensive Lineman Braden Rose, Linebacker Grant Brunner, among others.

Something new as well, sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic will start under center this coming season.

Schurig told 13 Sports media day feels like Christmas day but he says every game this year they should have a chance to win.

”We’re returning a lot of O-lineman and we have depth there,” Schurig said. “I felt like in spring we did really well on the offensive line and our skill guys are talented and experienced which is a good combination so I hope we an be a power type team also an explosive team and those are usually tough to defend but I’m looking forward to what we can do on offense.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Schurig is impressed there too.

“I think we’re going to be physical and fast. We’re not the biggest but I think we can come at teams with numbers and play very hard. In our secondary, we have guys back... I think we’ll have leadership where you need it in that back seven,” Schurig said.

Quarterback Kellen Simoncic played in a couple of games last year for the Ichabods when Mitch Schurig went down with an injury last season. That familiarity Simoncic said is helping.

”Very confident, hungry, definitely hungry,” Simoncic said. “I think a lot of the guys are chomping at the bit to get back out there and ready to do some good things and take that next step as a team and a program.”

”I’m just here to make sure that they know that things can happen so I don’t want anyone getting a hot head. We just got to play every game and just do our job,” Defensive end Braden Rose said.

Washburn opens the year at home Sept. 1 against Lincoln University of Missouri with kick-off at six.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.