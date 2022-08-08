Washburn football ready to showcase what they can do

Washburn University's 2022-2023 football team
Washburn University's 2022-2023 football team(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine and Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Time is ticking closer to Washburn football hosting its first game of the 2022 season.

The Ichabods held their media day at Yager Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Washburn went 9-3 last year but lost to then No. 7 Harding University in the opening round of the playoffs.

Head coach Craig Schurig enters year number 21 coming off his best season record wise since 2017.

Schurig has talked about the veteran leadership his team has this off-season with returners like safety Kevin Neal Jr., Wide receiver James Letcher Jr., Defensive Lineman Braden Rose, Linebacker Grant Brunner, among others.

Something new as well, sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic will start under center this coming season.

Schurig told 13 Sports media day feels like Christmas day but he says every game this year they should have a chance to win.

”We’re returning a lot of O-lineman and we have depth there,” Schurig said. “I felt like in spring we did really well on the offensive line and our skill guys are talented and experienced which is a good combination so I hope we an be a power type team also an explosive team and those are usually tough to defend but I’m looking forward to what we can do on offense.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Schurig is impressed there too.

“I think we’re going to be physical and fast. We’re not the biggest but I think we can come at teams with numbers and play very hard. In our secondary, we have guys back... I think we’ll have leadership where you need it in that back seven,” Schurig said.

Quarterback Kellen Simoncic played in a couple of games last year for the Ichabods when Mitch Schurig went down with an injury last season. That familiarity Simoncic said is helping.

”Very confident, hungry, definitely hungry,” Simoncic said. “I think a lot of the guys are chomping at the bit to get back out there and ready to do some good things and take that next step as a team and a program.”

”I’m just here to make sure that they know that things can happen so I don’t want anyone getting a hot head. We just got to play every game and just do our job,” Defensive end Braden Rose said.

Washburn opens the year at home Sept. 1 against Lincoln University of Missouri with kick-off at six.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
Jalen Thomas
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings

Latest News

Topeka High grad Ky Thomas at Training Camp
Topeka High grad Ky Thomas knows big things are ahead
Emporia State held 2022 Elite Camp
Emporia State Elite Camp beneficial to athletes and coaches
KU Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine
Redwine reflects on World Athletics Championships experience
Dylan Edwards
Former K-State commit Dylan Edwards is headed to Notre Dame