Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago.

In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August 9, 2022, at 2 PM. Joining will be representatives from the company that located a DNA match and the entity that followed up with ancestral searching.

We will live stream the press conference on the KWCH website and app.

