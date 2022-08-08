Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide

Jonathan Kendrick Franklin
Jonathan Kendrick Franklin(Geary County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to the 2021 homicide of Enfinnity Hayes.

Jonathan Kendrick Franklin, 20, of Fort Riley, was arrested Sunday just after 3:30 p.m. for 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder.

Officials say Franklin has been booked into Geary County Detention Center and is being held there as of Monday morning on $1 million bond.

Cameron Lawson, 23, was arrested July 18th for 1st degree murder, and Conspiracy to commit murder for the shooting death of his wife at Milford State Park. Lawson had previously told officials they were both mugged at gunpoint by a male described as 6′1″ or taller and dressed in all black. Lawson then took Hayes to the hospital with gunshot wounds where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

