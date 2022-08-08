Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect.

“We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.

Most districts say they will not have extra COVID protocols this fall.

“We don’t have any specific COVID mitigation in place for the start of the school year.” Weishaar says. “What we are doing is just referring people to Shawnee County Health Department guidelines or the KDHE guidelines to determine what’s best for the family.”

At USD-501 says masks remain optional, and cleaning mitigation safety measures will continue.

Other districts we spoke to also are keeping masks optional, with some taking extra precaution on site.

“We will have a COVID testing site at the middle school again this year that’s for students and staff if they need to be tested. Those hours are 7-9am and 7-12pm, and we will also have the test to stay program if the students are eligible” ,Communications Director at USD-450, Tiffanie Kinch says.

