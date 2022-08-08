Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off.

“Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”

“It’s amazing, I love it!” said Saige Steele. “Every single day is a new challenge. You get into something new everyday and I can’t wait to do it the rest of my life.”

Earlier this year on June 8th, Saige and Saylor Steele became the first rookie twins to graduate from the Kansas Highway Patrol training academy. Both say the training was worth it and are grateful to have made it together.

“It was hard to get through it, there were some days where we thought I don’t know if I can do this but being out on the road now it is so worth it,” said Saige and Saylor. “Just like when we were in the academy there were points where we were like we don’t know if we can do this. But just being there with each other, we supported each other, especially with our small class, we knew that we had to get through this because when we get on the road it’s going to be so worth it.”

Like all siblings they’re constantly sizing each other up.

“(Saylor) I thought my average was better... I know but I felt like by the end I had better test scores... (Saige) I thought I did... (Saylor) She had a little bit better overall but by the end... No, but my test scores were still higher... (Saige) Yeah that’s not how that works...”

But despite the endless competition, and the fact that they were born just 4 minutes apart, Saige and Saylor will always get the job done and know they can always rely on each other.

“She is super motivated, she wants to get out there and get the criminals off the road and make sure everybody is safe out there,” said Saylor when talking about Saige.

Saige in return said the same about her sister. “She just wants to get after it and I think that is what’s going to make her a good cop now and in the future. She wants to get stuff done.”

Saige and Saylor Steele have both appreciated all the support from their hometown of Silver Lake and are grateful to be living their dream of being troopers for the Kansas Highway Patrol. They say they have yet to pull over one of their friends, but are looking forward to the moment.

