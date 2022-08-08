Report: Dozens got sick with norovirus after visiting Goddard splash park

FILE — The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
FILE — The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer.

The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard.

The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized.

Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.

