Redwine reflects on World Athletics Championships experience

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An experience Kansas Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine won’t forget.

13 Sports caught up with Redwine about Team USA’s historic performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon a couple of weeks ago. He’s now a world champion as Team USA broke a record for the most medals in world athletics history.

Team USA had a total of 33 medals which tripled what any other country had. They finished with 13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

Redwine says the goal is always to get 30 medals and watch athletes break records but that’s not necessarily what’s important for him.

“I would like to say they learn from me but I learn 10 times more from them than you can imagine,” Redwine said. “What we’re trying to get our [Kansas] athletes to do here, they’re poetry in motion. They’re setting the tone for what we’re trying to get to and some of them breaking world records, breaking American records, they’re just down to earth people that are extremely talented at what they do.”

This was the first time the championships were held in the U.S. and Redwine says that played a huge role in those results.

