Monday forecast: Much cooler to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 90s and 100s over the weekend, 80s to low 90s to begin the week will feel fantastic. The only impact we’ll have to monitor is a low chance for showers/storms through tonight.

Taking Action:

Rain chances for the upcoming week will be isolated and very low but it is highest through tonight especially as the cold front pushes through. Have the umbrella just in case and consider yourself lucky if you get any rain.

With temperatures gradually warming each day through the weekend make sure you’re continuing to practice heat safety precautions by hydrating these next couple days.



Confidence in the next 8 days is fairly high with respect to temperatures gradually warming through the week and most spots getting very little if any rain at all. The only uncertainties that exist come with low impacts including today’s cloud cover (how quickly clouds clear out if at all), how low the humidity decreases today which would impact how cool our lows these next couple nights will get and even how quickly highs warm up toward the end of the week.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Low chance for a spotty shower or even a t-storm mainly this morning and for areas southeast of the turnpike. Highs in the low 80s near the Nebraska border to around 90° near I-35. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s to upper 60s from north to south. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Temperatures likely in the 60s with a few 50s possibly Wednesday morning with Wednesday afternoon upper 80s-low 90s.

Thursday through Sunday will have more 90s and less 80s across northeast KS the way it looks now but know there is uncertainty if it’ll be more in the low-mid 90s or if it’ll be in the mid-upper 90s.

