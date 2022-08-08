Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 12:45 p.m. A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was found by his aunt on Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, Ellsworth County 911 received a call from the man’s aunt, who found her nephew, 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of Bushton, dead in a pen. She said she thought that a bison had killed him. The location of the body was in a row of trees north of K-4 highway and 5th Road.

The location of the deputy injured Sunday night was about 1/4 of a mile south of where Schroeder’s body was found on Monday. It is likely that Schroeder was killed before the deputy was injured.

The deputy underwent surgery Sunday night at Salina Regional Health Center and is in stable condition. A Rice County Deputy arrived at the scene of the attack Sunday night as it occurred, and the bison was put down when it appeared that it was preparing to charge at the injured deputy. Both incidents are under investigation.

An Ellsworth County deputy was injured Sunday night by a bison he was trying to return to a pasture from the K-4 highway.

Ellsworth County 911 received a call about the buffalo on K-4 highway at 5th Road in Ellsworth County. The deputy was dispatched to the area, where he found the animal and attempted to get it to return to a pasture. The bison suddenly charged the deputy and seriously injured him.

The deputy, who was not named, was transported by Claflin EMS to the Ellsworth County Medical Center and then to Salina Regional Health Center. His condition has not been released.

