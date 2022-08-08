Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street.

Emporia police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms told KVOE that the man was walking across the Merchant Street railroad crossing when he dropped his cigarette while an eastbound train was approaching.

KVOE reports the man was struck by a slow-moving Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, which came to a stop near the Commercial Street crossing.

Vortherms says the man was taken to Newman Regional Health with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

