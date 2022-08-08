Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette

A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train after he dropped his...
A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train after he dropped his cigarette in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street.

Emporia police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms told KVOE that the man was walking across the Merchant Street railroad crossing when he dropped his cigarette while an eastbound train was approaching.

KVOE reports the man was struck by a slow-moving Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, which came to a stop near the Commercial Street crossing.

Vortherms says the man was taken to Newman Regional Health with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a...
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Laces hosts its grand opening on Sunday in Topeka
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

Latest News

Crews responded early Monday to an electrical fire at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
FILE - Back to school
Back to School: 2022
A 42-year-old North Carolina man has died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Sunday evening on...
Pedestrian killed Sunday evening along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County
Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in the 2300 block of...
Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka