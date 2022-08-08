‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the...
Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at age 83 after being injured in a car crash, according to his daughter.

He was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Mosley’s daughter says he was in a car crash last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mosley also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “The Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

