Large power outage reported early Monday in southeast Topeka

A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in...
A large power outage affecting nearly 2,000 Evergy customers was reported early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large area of southeast Topeka is without power early Monday, authorities said.

The outage, which was affecting 1,890 Evergy power customers, was reported around 4:14 a.m. in an area bounded roughly by S.E. 26th on the north, S. Kansas Avenue on the west, S.E. 41st on the south and S.E. California Avenue on the east.

Initial reports indicated a wooden power pole was snapped in half near S.E. 29th and Adams and that wires were draped over a box truck.

It wasn’t immediately known if the snapped power pole had caused the large outage.

Topeka police were reported traffic signals were out at locations including S.E. 29th and Adams and S.E. 29th and Indiana Avenue.

Evergy crews had been called to restore power. According to the Evergy website, power was expected to be restored by around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

