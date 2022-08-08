Four-star recruit headed to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another big time recruit for first year head coach Jerome Tang.

Four-star shooting guard Robert “RJ” Jones from Denton, Texas announced via his Instagram that he committed to the Wildcats for 2023.

Jones had offers from Colorado, Notre Dame, Boise State, Texas A&M, Cal, among many others.

According to 247 Sports, Jones is the No. 1 player in the state.

Another recruit Tang secured was Dai Dai Ames, the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois back in late July.

