Four-star recruit headed to Kansas State

New Kansas State coach Jerome Tang steps off a plane at Manhattan's airport March 23, 2022.
New Kansas State coach Jerome Tang steps off a plane at Manhattan's airport March 23, 2022.(K-State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another big time recruit for first year head coach Jerome Tang.

Four-star shooting guard Robert “RJ” Jones from Denton, Texas announced via his Instagram that he committed to the Wildcats for 2023.

Jones had offers from Colorado, Notre Dame, Boise State, Texas A&M, Cal, among many others.

According to 247 Sports, Jones is the No. 1 player in the state.

Another recruit Tang secured was Dai Dai Ames, the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois back in late July.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
Jalen Thomas
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings

Latest News

Topeka High grad Ky Thomas at Training Camp
Topeka High grad Ky Thomas knows big things are ahead
Emporia State held 2022 Elite Camp
Emporia State Elite Camp beneficial to athletes and coaches
Washburn University's 2022-2023 football team
Washburn football ready to showcase what they can do
KU Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine
Redwine reflects on World Athletics Championships experience