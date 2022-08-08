Fire crews respond to report of blaze early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were responding to a report of a blaze early Monday at a west Topeka car wash.

Black smoke at 6:05 a.m. Monday was reported to be pouring out of a building at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace.

First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building.

The car wash is located just south of the Hy-Vee store at S.W. 29th and Wanamaker.

It is just west of S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker Road.

