Fire crews respond to report of blaze early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka

A fire was reported early Monday at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker Road.
A fire was reported early Monday at the Club Car Wash near S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were responding to a report of a blaze early Monday at a west Topeka car wash.

Black smoke at 6:05 a.m. Monday was reported to be pouring out of a building at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace.

First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building.

The car wash is located just south of the Hy-Vee store at S.W. 29th and Wanamaker.

It is just west of S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker Road.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

