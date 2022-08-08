Emporia State Elite Camp beneficial to athletes and coaches

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A great way to get student athletes to your Emporia State’s campus, the 2022 Elite Camp.

Head coach Craig Doty says some athletes they are recruiting were in attendance and 50 total athletes came out. He told 13 Sports this is a good way to get them on campus and get a feel for what their program is all about.

Doty says players on the team took over the role of coaching and running drills. He says it’s a great time to wear that ESU jersey and mesh with the coaching staff and others.

“We’re really excited just to bring people to our campus,” Emporia State men’s basketball head coach Craig Doty said. We’ve had so many upgrades and so many great things happening on our campus. With president Hush, our new president, and new Athletic Director David Spafford just bringing people to the campus and showcasing what our facilities are about and bringing talent directly into our practice facility and on campus. It’s so valuable for Emporia State.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.