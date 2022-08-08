Emporia State basketball adds another coach to staff

Marquis McCray
Marquis McCray(Emporia State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State basketball team added another coach to its staff on Monday.

Marquis McCray will be transitioning to Coach Doty’s coaching staff after arriving in Emporia in 2018 and spending the past four years as an Emporia State student-athlete.

McCray is a Wichita native and attended high school at Wichita Heights. He attended Dodge City Community College before transferring to Emporia State in 2018.

Emporia State finished the 2021 season with a record of 20-8 and will begin the 2022 season September 1st versus Northeastern State.

