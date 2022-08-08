Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete.

DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input on how to create a space around the viaduct that is dynamic, engaging, and interactive.

“DTI’s goal is to help stand up an innovative space that is lively and welcoming to all,” Rhiannon Friedman, DTI president, said. “We don’t want the area beneath the bridge to sit there untouched. Whether we end up with a recreational space, an outdoor urban eatery, art installations or something else entirely, will depend on community members’ input. We hope to help create something unique that serves the Topeka community for years to come.”

The survey, which takes 2-3 minutes to complete, is expected to remain open through the end of August and the results will help in further transforming the downtown Topeka corridor.

“I’m proud to see downtown Topeka constantly growing and evolving,” said Karen Hiller, Topeka City Council member for District 1, said. “The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project presents a unique opportunity for the community to reimagine how we see and use the areas beneath this bridge, which cuts through the downtown core. I’m excited to see what ideas we pursue.”

The survey can be accessed here.

