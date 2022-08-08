Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial taking place Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka.

The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, who said he was acquainted with Chandler through his business dealings in Denver.

Bailey said Chandler got in touch with him in early August 2002 when she informed him she was seeking to “raise” $50,000 for a lawyer, as she was concerned she could be implicated in the murders in July 2002 of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a west Topeka residence.

Bailey testified that he didn’t give Chandler any money.

He also said Chandler discussed that she was camping in the Colorado mountains the weekend of Saturday July 6, 2002, and Sunday, July 7, 2002.

Bailey said Chandler told him she was “telling the truth” to him regarding her whereabouts the weekend of July 6 and 7, 2002, but that she had previously given Topeka police a different version because she didn’t think they would believe her actual account.

Bailey was questioned by the star’s prosecutor, Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, and by Tom Bath, Chandler’s defense lawyer.

Also called to the witness stand Monday morning were William White and Shane Hilton, both of whom formerly worked with the Topeka Police Department and were officers at the time Sisco and Harkness were murdered.

Both White and Hilton testified that they responded to the crime scene on the afternoon of July 7, 2022, after family members found Sisco and Harkness had been shot to death.

After a break in the proceedings mid-morning Monday, John Sanders, who worked with the Topeka Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit, was called to the witness stand.

Sanders said he took video and still photos of the crime scene. A video that Sanders shot was played during the proceedings Monday morning and showed the scene at 2231 S.W. Westport Square, where the crimes occurred.

Opening arguments for the retrial were held Friday afternoon.

The trial is expected to last up two three weeks.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios is presiding over the trial.

Chandler was arrested and charged with the murders of Sisko and Harkness in 2011, and was convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler’s first trial attracted national media coverage, including on the CBS program “48 Hours.”

Chandler’s ongoing retrial also is attracting national media coverage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.