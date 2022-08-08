Crews respond early Monday to report of trash fire in south Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in the 2300 block of...
Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren in south-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard of a residence.

Crews were on the scene by 5:17 a.m.

Initial reports indicated a trash pile was on fire at that location.

No substantial damage or injuries were reported.

