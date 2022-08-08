Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower.

The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township.

County officials say the new tower will help ensure adequate supply for water service and fire protection.

