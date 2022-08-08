Casper hiring professional nappers

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Casper is hiring professional nappers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There is a bit of work when you are awake though. You’ll need to create social media content to show people what it is like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications for the job include an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a...
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Laces hosts its grand opening on Sunday in Topeka
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships
A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train after he dropped his...
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships