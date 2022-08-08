Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades

The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7.
(City of Burlingame, Kansas)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7.

Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.

They honored Carolyn Sunday with a retirement celebration at the Schuyler Community Center.

According to the department, she first started after her last child, Heidi Strohm-Koger, graduated from high school. Heidi was able to take pictures of her mother’s celebration and share some with 13 NEWS.

The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7.
The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7.(Heidi Strohm-Koger)

