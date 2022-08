Back to School: 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With local students gearing up for the start of the school year, here’s what you need to know.

School start dates:

District First Day of School Christmas Break Last Day of School Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Aug. 10 - Wednesday Dec. 19 - Monday May 24 - Wednesday Auburn-Washburn Public Schools USD 437 Aug. 11 - Thursday Dec. 19 - Monday May 24 - Wednesday Rock Creek USD 323 Aug. 11 - Thursday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 24 - Wednesday Shawnee Heights USD 450 Aug. 11 and 12 - Thursday and Friday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 25 - Thursday Osage City Schools USD 420 Aug. 12 - Friday Dec. 19 - Monday Not Available Wamego Public Schools USD 320 Aug. 15 - Monday Dec. 19 - Monday May 23 - Tuesday Geary County Schools USD 475 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 25 - Thursday Marysville Public Schools USD 364 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 23 - Tuesday Lyndon Public Schools USD 421 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 18 - Thursday Vermillion Schools USD 380 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 19 - Friday Wabaunsee Schools USD 329 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 19 - Monday May 17 - Wednesday Clifton-Clyde USD 224 Aug. 16 - Tuesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 18 - Thursday South Brown County USD 430 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Not Available Not Available Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 19 - Monday May 19 - Friday Emporia Public Schools USD 253 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 23 - Friday May 19 - Friday Perry-Lecompton USD 343 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 24 - Wednesday Osawatomie Public Schools USD 367 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 19 - Monday May 25 - Thursday Royal Valley USD 337 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 22 - Thursday Not Available Clay County USD 379 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 18 - Thursday Oskaloosa Public Schools USD 341 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 19 - Monday May 19 - Friday Kaw Valley USD 321 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 23 - Tuesday Silver Lake Schools USD 372 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 23 - Tuesday Southern Lyon County USD 252 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 23 - Tuesday Jackson Heights USD 335 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 20 - Tuesday May 18 - Thursday Jefferson County North USD 339 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 20 - Tuesday May 18 - Thursday Valley Falls USD 338 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 18 - Thursday Hanover Schools USD 223 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 19 - Friday Onaga Public Schools USD 322 Aug. 17 - Wednesday Dec. 16 - Friday May 18 - Thursday Burlington Public Schools USD 244 Aug. 18 - Thursday Not Available Not Available Prairie View USD 362 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 16 - Friday May 25 - Thursday Seaman School District USD 345 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 23 - Friday May 23 - Tuesday Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 20 - Tuesday Not Available Jefferson West USD 340 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 23 - Tuesday Prairie Hills USD 113 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 18 - Thursday Morris County USD 417 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 22 - Thursday May 23 - Tuesday Riley County Schools USD 378 Aug. 18 - Thursday Not Available Not Available Mission Valley USD 330 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 11 - Thursday McLouth Public Schools USD 342 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 18 - Thursday Nemaha Central Schools USD 115 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 18 - Thursday Valley Heights USD 498 Aug. 18 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 17 - Wednesday North Lyon County USD 251 Aug. 25 - Thursday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 24 - Wednesday Uniontown Public Schools USD 235 Aug. 25 - Thursday Dec. 16 - Friday May 17 - Wednesday Holton Public Schools USD 336 Aug. 29 - Monday Dec. 26 - Monday May 29 - Monday Troy Public Schools USD 429 Aug. 31 - Wednesday Dec. 21 - Wednesday May 24 - Wednesday

School District openings:

District Positions Apply Geary Co. Schools USD 475 Athletics/Activities, Child Nutrition Services, Communications, Deaf and Hard of hearing Services, Elementary School Teaching, High School Teaching, Middle School Teaching, Salaried, School Nurse, Clerical, Security, Special Education, Substitute School Nurse, Substitute Teacher, Support Staff, IT https://www.applitrack.com/usd475/onlineapp/default.aspx#475CareersWebpage Holton Public Schools USD 336 Custodian, High School Library Technologist, 1st Grade Elementary Teacher, High School At-Risk para, Middle School Para with Boys PE duties, HSEC Paraprofessionals, HSEC Occupational Therapist, Substitute Teachers https://www.holtonks.net/careers Seaman School District USD 345 Middle School Science Teacher, At-Risk Instructional Aide, Title I Instructional Aide, 4th Grade Teacher, Special Ed. Paraprofessional, Special Education, Director of Business and Finance, Language Arts Teacher, Social Studies Teacher, Assistant Coaching positions, Child Nutrition Food Services, Foreign Language Teacher, Elementary School Counselor, Custodian, FACS Teacher, School Bus Driver, Substitutes https://seamanschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Student Supervisor, Elementary Art Teacher, Assistant Principal, Administrative Assistant, Office Professional, Social Emotional Intervention Aide, Computer Lab Aide, Child Care Assistant, Custodian, Child Nutrition, Bus Driver, 5th Grade Teacher, ESOL Program Coordinator, Program Leader, Human Resources Generalist, Coach, Assistant Coach, Educational Certified Nurse Aide, Special Education, Physical Education Teacher, Positive Behavior Specialist, Speech Language Pathologist, Paraeducator, Ceramics Specialized Program Leader, Substitute Teacher, Crossing guard, Skilled Maintenance, Language Interpreters, School Social Worker https://usd383.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Paraprofessional, Special Education, School Social Worker, Music Teacher, Early Childhood Teacher, Dual Language Teacher, Computer Science Teacher, High School Science Teacher, FACS Teacher, Middle School English Teacher, High School Math Teacher, Data Reporting Coordinator, Service Technician, Secretary, After School Tutor, Reading Interventionist, Driver, Coach, Custodian, Media Clerk, Middle School Math Teacher, Middle School Science Teacher, Assistant Principal, Health Aide, Speech Language Pathologist, Maintenance, Assistant Coach, Dean of Student Intervention, School Psychologist, Youth Intern, Audiologist, Language Interpreter, Substitutes, Occupational Therapist, Systems Programmer, Network Specialist, Accompanist, Accounting Clerk, Licensed Practical Nurse, School Liaison, Elementary Principal, Food Service Worker, Lifeguard https://topeka.tedk12.com/hire/Index.aspx Auburn-Washburn Public Schools USD 437 Teacher Aide, Paraeducator, Technology Aide, Music Aide, Custodian, High School Social Studies Teacher, Library Clerk, School Bus Driver, Math Interventionalist, Custodian, Parent Educator, Substitutes, Food Service, Plumber, Special Education Teacher, Security Guard, Speech Language Pathologist, Fourth Grade Teacher, Piano Accompanist, Social Worker, Assistant Coach, Physical Therapist Assistant, Assistant Coach, Third Grade Teacher, P.E. Aide, Air Force JROTC https://usd437.net/careers/positions-available/ Emporia Public Schools USD 253 Administration, Athletics/Activities, Bookkeeper/Clerk, Elementary Teachers, Food Service, FUTURE non-teaching positions, High School Teachers, Instructional Support, Paraprofessionals, Maintenance, Middle School Teachers, Special Education, Substitutes, Support Services, Temporary Workers, Transportation https://www.applitrack.com/emporia/onlineapp/ Shawnee Heights USD 450 Teacher Aide, Custodian, Paraprofessional, Assistant Coach, High School Teacher, Coach, Substitutes, Social Worker, Literacy Tutor, Health Technician, Mechanic’s Assistant, Food Service, Security, Bus Driver, Future Teaching Positions https://shawneeheights.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Wamego Public Schools USD 320 Instructional Aide, Bus Driver, Attendance Clerk, Behavioral Health School Liaison, Special Education Para Educator, Substitutes, Food Service, Secondary Science Teacher, Sign Language Interpreter, Building Aide, Maintenance, Custodian, Occupational Therapist https://wamego.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Burlington Public Schools USD 244 Social Worker, Speech Language Pathologist, High School Teacher, Middle School Teacher, Bus Driver, Paraprofessional, Custodian, Daycare Aide, Food Service, Maintenance, Mechanic, Instructional Aide, Nurse’s Aide, Substitutes, Concessions, Cross Country, Football, Track, Scholars Bowl https://family.usd244ks.org/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsFin/rapplmnu03.w Prairie View USD 362 Coaching, Aides, Bus Driver, Custodian, Food Service, Substitutes, Library Aide, Paraprofessional, Supplemental Education https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinprairieviewks/rapplmnu03.w Perry-Lecompton USD 343 Child Care Lead Teacher, Food Service, Substitutes https://www.usd343.net/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%20Information%7CEmployment Osawatomie Public Schools USD 367 Transportation Secretary, Food Service, Paraprofessionals, Bus Drivers, Coaches, Custodians, Certified Teachers, Substitutes https://osawatomie.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Santa Fe Trail USD 434 5th Grade Teacher, Bus Driver, Athletic Director, Math Interventionist, Math Coach, Custodian, Substitutes https://santafetrail.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Royal Valley USD 337 School Secretary, Grounds Keeper, Food Service, Coach, Nurse, Substitutes, Transportation Paraprofessional https://rv337.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Jefferson West USD 340 Assistant Coach, Substitutes, Social Worker, Business Teacher, Instructional Aide, Food Service, Bus Driver https://www.usd340.org/page/employment Prairie Hills USD 113 Paraprofessionals, Bus Drivers, Custodians https://www.usd113.org/vnews/display.v/ART/62825dcc8267e Rock Creek USD 323 1st Grade Teacher, 2nd Grade Teacher, Computer Support Specialist, Assistant Coach, Head Coach, District Administrative Assistant, Custodian, Food Service, Bus Driver, Substitutes https://rockcreek.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Clay County USD 379 Support Staff, Bus Drivers, Paraprofessionals, Coach, Custodian, Substitutes, Instructional Aide, Licensed Occupational Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapist, Special Education Teacher, Speech Language Pathologist https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinclaycoks/Rapplmnu03.w Morris County USD 417 Not Available https://www.usd417.net/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%7CEmployment Marysville Public Schools USD 364 Food Service, Vocal Teacher, Coach, Special Education Teacher, Paraprofessional, Custodian, Foreign Language Teacher, Bus Driver, Substitutes https://marysville.tedk12.com/hire/Index.aspx Riley County Schools USD 378 Business Teacher, ESSER Teacher, Technology Assistant, Preschool Aide, Classroom Aide, Paraprofessional, Coach, Food Service, Custodian, Bus Driver, Substitutes https://www.usd378.org/page/job-postings Osage City Schools USD 420 Food Service, Bus Driver, COVID Testing Assistant, Assistant Play Director, Assistant Coach, Paraeducators, Substitutes https://www.usd420.org/boe/employment Mission Valley USD 330 Language Arts Teacher, Coach, IT Director, Food Service, Bus Drivers, Substitutes, Paraprofessionals, Custodians https://missionvalleyks.sites.thrillshare.com/page/employment-opportunities Oskaloosa Public Schools USD 341 Not Available https://www.usd341.org/page/vacancy-announcements Kaw Valley USD 321 High School Math Teacher, Administrative Assistant, Nurse, Classroom Aide, Library Specialist, Assistant Coach, CNA, Guidance Counselor, Grounds Worker, Substitute, Paraprofessional, Custodian, Food Service https://kawvalley.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Silver Lake Schools USD 372 Paraprofessional, Substitutes, Bus Driver, Custodian https://silverlake.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx McClouth Public Schools USD 342 Foreign Language Teacher, Assistant Coach, Food Service, Bus Driver, Substitutes https://www.mclouth.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%20Information%7CEmployment%20Opportunities Nemaha Central USD 115 Paraprofessionals, Substitutes, Foodservice https://www.usd115.org/page/employment-information-negotiated-agreement North Lyon County USD 251 High School Science Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Paraeducators, Bus Drivers, Substitutes https://www.usd251.org/page/employment Lyndon Public Schools USD 421 Paraprofessionals, Substitutes https://lyndon.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Southern Lyon County USD 252 Registered Nurse, Assistant Coach, Substitute English Teacher, Paraprofessionals, Sponsors, Substitute Music Teacher, Driver’s Education Instructor, Substitutes https://southernlyon.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx Vermillion USD 380 Not Available https://www.usd380.com/documents/employment-applications/116421 South Brown County USD 430 JOM Tutor Assistant, Substitutes, Paraprofessionals https://www.usd430.org/page/employment-opportunities Jackson Heights USD 335 Bus Drivers, School Cooks, Middle School Track Head Coach, Scholar’s Bowl Coach, Play/Musical Director https://www.jhcobras.net/page/job-openings Jefferson County North USD 339 6th Grade Teacher, Assistant Coach, CTE Manufacturing Teacher, Vocal Music Teacher, Head Coach, Custodian/Transportation Director https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1116/USD_339/2275217/Current_2022-23_Employee_Openings.pdf Troy USD 429 Not Available https://www.troyusd.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%7CEmployment%20Info Valley Heights USD 498 Food management, School Nurse https://www.applitrack.com/ValleyHeights/onlineapp/ Wabaunsee Schools USD 329 Substitutes, Junior High Media Tech, Assistant Coach https://www.usd329.com/page/employment Clifton-Clyde USD 224 Not Available https://www.usd224.com/documents/applications/19689 Valley Falls USD 338 Not Available http://valleyfallsusd338ks.apptegy.us/o/valley-falls-usd-338/browse/58191

