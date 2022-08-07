Sunday night forecast: Cold front tonight, cooldown tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are hot and humid this afternoon, but a cold front is expected late tonight and that will bring big changes for at least a couple days. Rain chances are small when the front comes through, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise, temperatures should fall into the 80s for Monday and Tuesday before climbing back into the 90s later in the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds becoming north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a low chance for isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90º. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

The strong cold front tonight will drop both humidity and temperatures Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Winds will be light generally from the north Monday becoming east on Tuesday. 90s return by Wednesday however the humidity will still be on the lower side.

High pressure builds back in later in the week and Thursday through next Sunday look hot again in the mid to upper 90s. It will be humid too, but not as humid as it could be if that is any help.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

