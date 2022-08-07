Sunday forecast: One more scorching hot day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very hot start to the weekend on Saturday, highs should once again be in the upper 90s to near 100° today under a mostly sunny sky. Heat indices are forecast to range from 103° to 108° this afternoon. The wind will not be quite as gusty as yesterday, but a southerly breeze of about 10 to 15 mph is expected.

A cold front remains on track to move through northeast Kansas tonight, and there is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms, mainly after midnight. Most places are likely to stay dry, and even where rain does fall, there will not be very much.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday. Although an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out to start the workweek, the vast majority of the area should be dry. There will be lots of clouds in the morning, but some sunshine is possible late in the day.

After another slight storm chance Monday night, the rest of the week is looking dry. As a ridge of high pressure builds over the region, hot weather is forecast to return with highs back to the upper 90s by the end of the workweek.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 99. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 73. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 87. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 68. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 90. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

