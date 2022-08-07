New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more.

They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store.

Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt there was a void. Him and the other two owners are trying to bring a unique sneaker touch to Topeka so customers don’t have to travel to Kansas City to meet their wants.

Now, they are taking this opportunity to take from their closets and sell to community members closets.

“There is certain different resellers, we have bought shoes our whole lives just like anything else you build connections with people. It kind of just started out from our own collections, we all had shoes over the years that we have kept clean and didn’t wear and stuff like that,” he said.

Laces is located at 250 southeast 29th Street.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.