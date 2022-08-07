New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

Laces hosts its grand opening on Sunday in Topeka
Laces hosts its grand opening on Sunday in Topeka(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more.

They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store.

Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt there was a void. Him and the other two owners are trying to bring a unique sneaker touch to Topeka so customers don’t have to travel to Kansas City to meet their wants.

Now, they are taking this opportunity to take from their closets and sell to community members closets.

“There is certain different resellers, we have bought shoes our whole lives just like anything else you build connections with people. It kind of just started out from our own collections, we all had shoes over the years that we have kept clean and didn’t wear and stuff like that,” he said.

Laces is located at 250 southeast 29th Street.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Quinton (left) Cassie Holden (right)
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Shawn Rodecap (top left), Michelle Heslet (top center), Chad Phillips (top right), Albert...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
Jalen Thomas
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings

Latest News

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Heavy police presence, SWAT on-scene in NW Wichita
63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
Man wanted for killing four people in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
Man wanted for killing four people in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to fatal...
Man wanted for killing four people in Ohio arrested in Lawrence