National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships.

“National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”

But it isn’t just about being with neighbors, it is also about working on the community’s relationship with law enforcement and other public safety officers.

“It gives the opportunity for law enforcement, public safety agencies to come out and have that ability to meet everyone at one time,” added Captain Stuart.

Both the Topeka Fire and Police Departments paid their visits around town, and they reflected on how they have been treated by the community members they interact with.

“They’re always very receptive to us, and they’re appreciative of what we do and the work we put in,” said Fire Marshall Dylan Smith. “But it couldn’t be done without their assistance as well.”

“A lot of thank you’s, a lot of questions, and like I said this is that one opportunity to be able to ask all those questions, to be able to break down those barriers, and just hang out,” said Captain Stuart.

But this year there was something to be extra cautious about, the extreme heat, which even caused some locations to cancel their events for safety. Each host site made sure to stock up on plenty of water, and of course, ice cream.

“Can’t reiterate that enough, the hydration’s key in this type of climate,” said Fire Marshall Smith.

It is of course called National Night Out to Prevent Crime, which the officers say they believe it succeeds in doing.

“I think when neighbors get to know each other, then they start to watch out for each other, and that definitely means there’s more eyes out there, which further reduces crime,” said Captain Stuart.

