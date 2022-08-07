Lawrence Police arrest man wanted for killing 4 people in Ohio

Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to fatal shooting. They say he is "likely armed and dangerous."(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lawrence Police Department officials say they can confirm that just before 9:00 p.m., they arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in Ohio in reference to a quadruple murder.

Marlow was wanted for killing four people in an Ohio neighborhood. According to The Associated Press, police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired.

Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Saturday, officials identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear.

LPD says an on duty personnel had reason to believe the suspect was in Lawrence. Patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search. An on-duty officer observed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto W. 23rd from Ousdahl Rd and relayed the information. As personnel were in route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle and suspect was safely taken into custody.

The investigation is being conducted by an outside agency so Lawrence Police Department will not be able to comment further on the case.

