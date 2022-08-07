63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 7, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.

One of the two occupants of the BMW is believed to have suffered minor injuries while the other occupant reported no injury.

According to the crash log, Miller was not wearing a helmet.

