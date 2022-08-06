Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita.

RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fielder has a warrant for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

