Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery

Malachi Fielder, 18
Malachi Fielder, 18(RCPD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita.

RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fielder has a warrant for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

