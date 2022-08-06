Victim identified in shooting in South Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPS says, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 3800 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, who has pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Jahlel Brundidge of Topeka.

TPD says a result of the investigation, two people were both transported to the Shawnee County Department Of Corrections.

39-year-old Andre Quinton and 31-year-old Cassie Holden are looking at the listed charges.

-Murder in the 1st degree

-Aggravated Robbery and Burglary

-Criminal Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

