US national team star Mewis out for season with knee injury

Manchester City's Sam Mewis reacts during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton...
Manchester City's Sam Mewis reacts during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP)(Cath Ivill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Sam Mewis will miss the remainder of her season with the Kansas City Current because of what the club called “a long-standing progressive injury to her right leg” that occurred before she joined the team.

The 29-year-old Mewis had arthroscopic surgery on her right knee last August.

Mewis emerged as one of the world’s best players while spending time with Manchester City, then returned to the National Women’s Soccer League with the North Carolina Courage last year. She was traded to the Current last November.

Mewis played a big role in helping the U.S. win the 2019 World Cup, playing six of seven matches and scoring a pair of goals. She played in the Americans’ 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands in the final.

Even though she’s out the rest of the season, Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said Mewis would continue to help the team as it fights for the postseason. The Current are presently in the sixth and final playoff spot.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Caviness
Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.
Nicole Negrete
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
Officials are searching for Makayla Robertson who was reported missing on July 17, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
Nicholas Mainville, 7/20/20 booking photo form the Kansas Dept. of Corrections
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
Ashley Morris (left) Aaron Lewis (right)
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer

Latest News

Greg Pryor
Royals 1985 World Series champ to visit Flint Hills Discovery Center
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State cross country to host two home meets
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
KU’s defense looks to make 2022 different
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels talking with media after day two of training camp
Jalon Daniels ready to prove what he’s made of