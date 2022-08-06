Three female nominees announced for Kansas Court of Appeals vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three female nominees for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals have been announced.

The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, the names of the three nominees chosen to fill a vacancy created by Judge Anthony Powell’s retirement. Governor Laura Kelly will now appoint one nominee to fill the position. The appointment must then be confirmed by the Senate.

The Commission said the three nominees are as follows:

Meryl Carver-Allmond, of Lawrence

Judge Rachel Pickering, of Topeka

Kristen Wheeler, of Wichita

The Commission indicated that Carver-Allmond is the Training Director for the Kansas public defender system, where she develops and oversees training for 550 public defenders, staff and assigned counsel in the state. Before she was chosen as the first statewide training director in 2021, she worked as an appellate attorney for over a decade. Most recently, it said she led the Kansas Capital Appellate Defender Office.

The Commission also said that Carver-Allmond serves on the Kansas Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee, co-chairs the Women and Minorities Subcommittee of the Kansas Supreme Court Task Force for Attorney Well-Being and is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Douglas Co. Bar Association. She is also a member of the National Association for Public Defense, the Kansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Kansas Women Attorneys Association.

According to the Commission, Carver-Allmond earned her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and her Juris doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law.

The Commission noted that Judge Pickering swerves on the 3rd Judicial District bench and primarily presides over criminal felony cases. Before her judicial appointment, she was an Assistant Soliciotor General at the Attorney General’s Office. Currently, she serves on the Ad Hox Court Record Committee and has served on the Kansas Board of Examiners. She is also an Adjunct Professor at Washburn University School of Law.

The Commission said Pickering is a member of the American Bar Association’s Women in Criminal Justice Task Force, the American Bar Association, the Hispanic National Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, Kansas Women Attorneys Association and Women Attorneys Association of Topeka. She is also a member of the Sam A. Crow American Inn of Court.

According to the Commission, Pickering earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and her law degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia School of Law. She spent her third year of law school as a visiting student at the University of Kansas.

The Commission indicated that Wheeler serves as the chair of the Kanas Board of Tax appeals where she presides over administrative hearings, status conferences and pretrial hearings in a wide variety of tax laws. Before her appointment to the Board of Tax Appeals, she was a Judicial Clerk for the Honorable Judge Thomas Marten at the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. She was also in private practice for a dozen years with Robinson Law Firm, LLC and Morris, Laing, Evans, Brock & Kennedy, Ctd., where she practiced in the areas of civil litigation, real estate, business transactions, financial services litigation, real estate, business transactions, financial services litigation, and local government.

The Commission said Wheeler is a member of the Kansas Bar Association and the Wichita Women Attorneys Association.

According to the Commission, Wheeler earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and her law degree magna cum laude from Washburn University School of Law.

The Commission noted that Gov. Kelly signed Executive Order 20-01 in January 2020 to establish it. Under state law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

