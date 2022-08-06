Study shows Kansas unemployment among largest decreases in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from WalletHub shows that Kansas has the third largest decrease in unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic and only 12 new claims per 100,000 residents in the previous week.

With new unemployment claims in Kansas 31.29% lower than they were the previous week - despite high inflation and the threat of a recession - WalletHub.com says it updates its rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most, and Kansas is near the top.

To see which states were doing better than others, WalletHub said it compared unemployment data from all 50 states against key dates from before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study ranked Kansas as the state with the third-largest decrease for the week of July 25 since the previous week with only 12 claims per 100,000 residents. This is a 31.29% decrease from the previous week, a 25.74% decrease from the same week in 2019 and a 26.71% decrease from the same week in 2021.

To the north, Nebraska recorded a few more claims than the Sunflower State. Nebraska ranked as the state with the 12th most decreased claims with only 3 claims per 100,000 residents. This is a 13.31% decrease from the previous week, a 0.38% decrease from the same week in 2019 and a 58.91% decrease from the same week in 2021.

To the east, Missouri seemed to fare a little worse than Kansas. Missouri was ranked as the state with the 22nd most decreased claims with 25 claims per 100,000 residents. This is a 4.95% decrease from the previous week, a 2.13% decrease from the same week in 2019 and a 60.81% decrease from the same week in 2021.

To the west, Colorado seemed to meet an even worse fate. Colorado was ranked as the state with the 33rd most decreased claims with 16 claims per 100,000 residents. This is a 1.14% increase from the previous week, a 57.4% increase from the same week in 2019, but a 39.29% decrease from the same week in 2021.

Lastly, Oklahoma seemed to fare the worst out of Kansas’ border states. Oklahoma was ranked as the state with the second-least decreased claims with 49 claims per 100,000 residents. This is a 66.47% increase from the previous week, a 174.05% increase from the same week in 2019 and a 16.9% increase from the same week in 2021.

The study also found that Oklahoma had the second smallest decrease in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims and the third-most claims per 100,000 residents in the labor force. Meanwhile, Nebraska was found to have the third least claims per 100,000 residents in the labor force.

The states with the largest unemployment claim decreases are as follows:

Kentucky New Hampshire Kansas Mississippi Louisiana

The states with the smallest unemployment claim decreases are as follows:

Connecticut Oklahoma West Virginia North Dakota Nevada

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

